India A vs West Indies A 1st Test Day 2, Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

India A vs West Indies A, Ind A vs WI A 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India A were comfortably placed after bowling out West Indies A for 228, grabbing the honours on Day 1 in the first unofficial Test. The visitors moved to 70 for one by the end of the day’s play on Wednesday with opener Priyank Panchal (31) and Shubman Gill (9) batting. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was the pick of the bowlers for India A, returning impressive figures of 5 for 62 in 22 overs.

Advertising

Middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari and Wriddhiman Saha are the only players in the India A side who will feature in the upcoming three-Test series.

Where will the India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test be played?

The India A vs West Indies A 1st Test will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Advertising

What time does the India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test start?

The India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test starts from 7 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test?

The India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test will not be broadcast on TV channels in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test?

The live streaming of India A vs West Indies A 1st unofficial Test will be available on West Indies Youtube channel.