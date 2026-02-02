India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm-up Match: How to watch IND-A vs USA match today?

India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match Today: Another edition of the T20 World Cup is nearly here and the preparations will heat up as the teams get into a few rounds of warm-up action this week. The India A side will also be in action as they serve preparations for the United States of America who will face hosts India in the opening day of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

There will be focus on the India A group with T20I star Tilak Varma returning to action after his recent abdominal surgery. The left-handed Tilak had missed the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand and will return to the World Cup squad after a round of games here after having regained his fitness. India A will be led by Delhi all-rounder Ayush Badoni with a host of IPL stars also in the mix.