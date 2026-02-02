India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm-up Match: How to watch IND-A vs USA match today?

India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing 11, Venue: The Indian Express brings you all the info as India A gear up to play the United States of America in Navi Mumbai today.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: Feb 2, 2026 11:12 AM IST
India A vs USA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Tilak Varma will be in actin today. (CREIMAS)India A vs USA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Tilak Varma will be in actin today. (CREIMAS)
India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match Today: Another edition of the T20 World Cup is nearly here and the preparations will heat up as the teams get into a few rounds of warm-up action this week. The India A side will also be in action as they serve preparations for the United States of America who will face hosts India in the opening day of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

There will be focus on the India A group with T20I star Tilak Varma returning to action after his recent abdominal surgery. The left-handed Tilak had missed the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand and will return to the World Cup squad after a round of games here after having regained his fitness. India A will be led by Delhi all-rounder Ayush Badoni with a host of IPL stars also in the mix.

India A vs USA – T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live streaming details

When and where will the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match take place?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 2, 2026, Monday. The match will start at 05:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match take place?

The toss for the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up is scheduled to take place at 04:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up live telecast and live stream in India?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match series will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match squads

India A squad: Ayush Badoni (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N Jagadeesan, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel, Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav

USA squad: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.

USA T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures

  • February 7 – India vs USA, Mumbai
  • February 10 – Pakistan vs USA, Colombo
  • February 13 – Netherlands vs USA, Chennai
  • February 15 – Namibia vs USA, Chennai

 

Feb 02: Latest News