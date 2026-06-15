India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Tri Series 2026: IND A lock horns with SL A in Dambulla

IND vs SL Tri Nation A Series Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: India A will hope that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recovers his Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Sri Lanka A for the second time in the ongoing tri-series on Monday. In the last match against the hosts, India had just survived by the skin of their teeth and won by 8 runs after the Lankans imploded in the run chase, which they were in cruise control for most of the time
Against Afghanistan A though, India’s luck ran out when they lost the match by 4 runs due to the DLS method in a rain-truncated match. After Prabhsimran Singh (84), Ruturaj Gaikwad (66) and Tilak Varma (66) helped India post 349/9 after 49 overs, they looked to be the favourites.
But the Indian bowlers failed to rein in the Afghanistan batters who stayed ahead of the DLS par score as the weather threatened to play spoilsport. Captain Imran Mir (75) and Bahir Shah (51) stayed unbeaten as the Indian bowlers couldn’t take enough wickets to put the DLS situation in their favour. Thus after the rain came, Afghanistan were 3 runs ahead of the par score and ended up winning the match by 4 runs.
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM IND A VS AFG A BELOW
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: SL predicted XI
Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Avishka Fernando, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (c), Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: IND A predicted XI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: India squad
Prabhsimran Singh(w), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Sri Lanka squad
Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige(c), Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Dulaj Samuditha
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Hola!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Sri Lanka in the A game. India has won their opening game against Sri Lanka but lost their next contest against Afghanistan in a close encounter. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Monday. Do stay with us to get all the live updates.