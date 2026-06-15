India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Tri Series 2026: IND A lock horns with SL A in Dambulla

IND-A vs SL-A Live Cricket Score: India A look to get back to winning ways against SL A.

IND vs SL Tri Nation A Series Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: India A will hope that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recovers his Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Sri Lanka A for the second time in the ongoing tri-series on Monday. In the last match against the hosts, India had just survived by the skin of their teeth and won by 8 runs after the Lankans imploded in the run chase, which they were in cruise control for most of the time

Against Afghanistan A though, India’s luck ran out when they lost the match by 4 runs due to the DLS method in a rain-truncated match. After Prabhsimran Singh (84), Ruturaj Gaikwad (66) and Tilak Varma (66) helped India post 349/9 after 49 overs, they looked to be the favourites.

Story continues below this ad But the Indian bowlers failed to rein in the Afghanistan batters who stayed ahead of the DLS par score as the weather threatened to play spoilsport. Captain Imran Mir (75) and Bahir Shah (51) stayed unbeaten as the Indian bowlers couldn’t take enough wickets to put the DLS situation in their favour. Thus after the rain came, Afghanistan were 3 runs ahead of the par score and ended up winning the match by 4 runs. FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM IND A VS AFG A BELOW