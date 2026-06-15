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India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Tri Series 2026: IND A lock horns with SL A in Dambulla

India A (IND-A) vs Sri Lanka A (SL-A) Tri Series 4th Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: India A will hope that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recovers his Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Sri Lanka A for the second time in the ongoing tri-series on Monday.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: Jun 15, 2026 08:14 AM IST
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IND-A vs SL-A Live Cricket ScoreIND-A vs SL-A Live Cricket Score: India A look to get back to winning ways against SL A.

IND vs SL Tri Nation A Series Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: India A will hope that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recovers his Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Sri Lanka A for the second time in the ongoing tri-series on Monday. In the last match against the hosts, India had just survived by the skin of their teeth and won by 8 runs after the Lankans imploded in the run chase, which they were in cruise control for most of the time

Against Afghanistan A though, India’s luck ran out when they lost the match by 4 runs due to the DLS method in a rain-truncated match. After Prabhsimran Singh (84), Ruturaj Gaikwad (66) and Tilak Varma (66) helped India post 349/9 after 49 overs, they looked to be the favourites.

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But the Indian bowlers failed to rein in the Afghanistan batters who stayed ahead of the DLS par score as the weather threatened to play spoilsport. Captain Imran Mir (75) and Bahir Shah (51) stayed unbeaten as the Indian bowlers couldn’t take enough wickets to put the DLS situation in their favour. Thus after the rain came, Afghanistan were 3 runs ahead of the par score and ended up winning the match by 4 runs.

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM IND A VS AFG A BELOW

Live Blog
08:10 (IST)15 Jun 2026

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: SL predicted XI

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Avishka Fernando, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (c), Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz

07:55 (IST)15 Jun 2026

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: IND A predicted XI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj

07:34 (IST)15 Jun 2026

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: India squad

Prabhsimran Singh(w), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu

07:20 (IST)15 Jun 2026

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Sri Lanka squad

Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige(c), Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Dulaj Samuditha

07:05 (IST)15 Jun 2026

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Hola!

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Sri Lanka in the A game. India has won their opening game against Sri Lanka but lost their next contest against Afghanistan in a close encounter. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Monday. Do stay with us to get all the live updates.

Afghanistan A defeated India A by four runs under the DLS method in the second match of the tri-series in Dambulla on Thursday (X/BCCI)

Sooryavanshi shines, but Afghanistan A beat India A in Dambulla tri-series clash

Afghanistan A defeated India A by four runs under the DLS method in the second match of the tri-series in Dambulla on Thursday. Chasing a revised score of 294 runs in 38 overs due to a rain interruption in the mid-innings break, the opening pair of captain Imran Mir and Hassan Eisakhil put on 53 runs for the first wicket. The former, one of the country’s best batting talents, paced his innings perfectly in the company of number four batsman Bahir Shah (51). The pair put on 112 runs for the third wicket, keeping Afghanistan A on course to victory.

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