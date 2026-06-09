India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Tri Series 2026: Focus on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Tilak Verma-led IND A take on SL A

IND-A vs SL-A Live Cricket Score: (File Photo)

IND vs SL Tri Nation A Series Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma is captain of India A but the centre of attraction in Dambulla across the three sides set to play this tri-series has been Indian teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-0ld has become a global sensation with his exploits in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) but before that, Sooryavanshi had shown that he has the goods to shine in 50-over cricket as well as he powered India to victory in the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

The India A squad is generally built around IPL performers. Apart from Sooryavanshi, there will be a lot of eyes on how captain Tilak fares and on Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is set to join the senior Indian team later for their ODI series against Afghanistan in place of the injured Virat Kohli.

Story continues below this ad The presence of Prabhsimran Singh adds an interesting dynamic. Ayush Badoni’s middle-order role and the need to bat deep into an innings will be crucial to building on the top-order foundations while Nishant Sindhu offers balance as a left-handed all-rounder. On the bowling side, Yash Thakur has been rewarded for a good Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. Yudhvir Singh Charak and Anshul Kamboj add more fast-bowling options. Arshad Khan lends variety to the attack. Vipraj Nigam and Harsh Dubey will offer the spin bowling options to complement the pacers.