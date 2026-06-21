India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad in spotlight in final

IND-A vs SL-A Tri Series Final Live Cricket Score: Follow India A vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series final match from Dambulla. (Sri Lanka Cricket)

IND A vs SL A Tri-Nation Series Final Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Tempers flared the last time India A faced Sri Lanka A. A certain 15-year-old prodigy was at the centre of an altercation, shoving a Sri Lankan player after being instigated.

Even if the world’s eyes were not already fixed on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before that incident, the sensation from Samastipur has since become impossible to ignore. With his form eluding him in the series and a point to prove both on and off the field, Sooryavanshi will once again be the centre of attention when India A take on hosts Sri Lanka A in the summit clash of the Tri-Nation A Series 2026 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

Story continues below this ad Having started their campaign with a thrilling win over Sri Lanka A, the Tilak Varma-led side has been far from invincible. The hosts, however, have punched above their weight on familiar territory and appear more than ready to seal the series win against a young India A side. SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW INDIA A VS SRI LANKA A TRI-NATION A SERIES FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES Live Updates Jun 21, 2026 07:24 AM IST IND-A vs SL-A Live Score: India A predicted XI for final IND A probable XI: Vaibav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur/Ashok Sharma. Jun 21, 2026 07:14 AM IST IND-A vs SL-A Live Score: Sri Lanka A squad for final Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Kugathas Mathulan, Vishen Halambage, Garuka Sanketh, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne Jun 21, 2026 07:07 AM IST IND-A vs SL-A Live Score: India A squad for the final India A Squad: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma Jun 21, 2026 07:06 AM IST IND-A vs SL-A Live Score: Welcome Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Tri-Nation series final involving India A and Sri Lanka A. The Indian A side have frequented a lot of stinging defeats and heartbreaks with regards to multi-nation tournaments in recent years and this afternoon Tilak Varma's men have a chance to break that title drought. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, cricket’s next prodigy, needs a calming influence Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lost his cool and ended up shoving a Sri Lankan player during India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series match in Dambulla. (Screengrab/X) The tri-series in Dambulla, Sri Lanka was supposed to be another step in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise. Having earned a place in squads for India’s tours of Ireland and England and the Asian Games, the 15-year-old arrived with an opportunity to show that he could bridge the gap between age-group cricket and the next level. Sooryavanshi’s 79 runs in three matches aren’t very worrying. But his post-match altercation with Sri Lanka A players after India’s Super Over defeat on Monday raises questions. Television footage showed the teenager involved in a heated exchange that briefly turned physical. (READ MORE)

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