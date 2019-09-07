Sanju Samson donates 1.5 lakh match fee to groundsmen

It was a busy series for the groundsmen of Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram where India A hosted South Africa A in one-dayers. Due to wet outfield and rains, none of the games of the five-match ODI series were a 50-over affair. After winning the series, Sanju Samson rewarded the groundsmen by donating his match fee.

Advertising

After India A won the series 4-1 with a 36-run win in the fifth and final unofficial ODI, Sanju, who made 48-ball 91, his highest score in List A decided to contribute his match fee to the men who ensured there wasn’t a single washout.

Sanju featured in two games in the five-match series. The match fee for one game is `75,000, and Samson has contributed Rs 1.5 lakh.

Speaking after the match, Sanju said, “We have to give credit to the groundsmen. Because of them, we were able to play. If there was some wetness here or there, then the match officials would not have allowed matches to happen. We really have to thank them. So I have decided to give my match fees to the groundsmen.”

Advertising

Shikhar Dhawan also acknowledged the efforts of the groundsmen as he walked up to them and posed for pictures.

In a rain-affected 20 overs-a-side game, India A made 204 for 4 before restricting South Africa A to 168 all out with Shardul Thakur taking 3 for 9 from three overs. Sanju exhibited his hitting abilities, smashing some huge sixes as he toyed with the rival Proteas attack during his 135-run second wicket partnership with India regular Shikhar Dhawan (51 off 36 balls), who posted his second straight half-century.

Brief scores: India A 204 for 4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 91, Shikhar Dhawan 51, Shreyas Iyer 36, Beuran Hendricks 2/29, George Linde 2/43) beat South Africa A 168 all out in 20 overs (Reeza Hendricks 59, Kyle Verreynne 44, Shardul Thakur 3/9, Washington Sundar 2/39).