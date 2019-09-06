India A vs South Africa A 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India A's final ODI against South Africa A. The hosts have already won the series, leading 3-1 as they go into the fifth unofficial ODI. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online: India A hope to wrap the series with a win on Friday as they take on South Africa A in the fifth unofficial ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. The hosts sufferered the series’ first loss despite Shikhar Dhawan ’s 52 in a rain-hit unofficial fourth ODI on Thursday. South Africa A pacemen Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen shared three wickets each, triggering a middle-order collapse to help the team win the game by four runs via Duckworth-Lewis method. India A lead the five-match ODI series 3-1.

India A were on course for victory when skipper Shreyas Iyer (26) and his Mumbai teammate Shivam Dube (31) were in the middle. However, their dismissal in the space of two balls by the pacy Nortje (3/36), began the India A slide as the host slipped to 178 for 9. Dube, who carted three big sixes, was well caught by substitute Khaya Zondo in the deep off Nortje's bowling. Two balls later, the captain fell to a catch in the deep.