India A vs South Africa A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Opportunity for Shikhar Dhawan to get his mojo back

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shikhar Dhawan, who has not been in great touch since returning from the thumb injury, would look to get his mojo back when he turns out for India ‘A’ in the fourth unofficial ODI against South Africa A in Thiruvananthapuram. The 33-year-old batsman was drafted in as a replacement for injured all-rounder Vijay Shankar and is likely to feature in the playing XI.

Riding on Manish Pandey’s brilliant innings and Shivam Dube’s clinical finishing, India A won the previous encounter by four wickets. The Men in Blue have a 3-0 lead in the five-match unofficial ODI series.