India A vs South Africa A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Dhawan leads India A run chase on reserve day

India A vs South Africa A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Dhawan leads India A run chase on reserve day

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India A need 137 more runs to win and register their fourth win on the trot

Shikhar Dhawan was batting on 33 before fourth unofficial ODI was rescheduled for Thursday (Reuters file photo)

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online: The fourth unofficial ODI continues on reserve day with India A needing 137 more runs 17.2 overs by VJD method to beat South Africa A. In the rain-curtailed match, South Africa A scored 137 for 1 in 25 overs. The target was revised to 193 by VJD method. Before the play was suspended for the day, India A had lost the wicket of opener Shubman Gill for just 12 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Prashant Chopra remained unbeaten for 33 and 6 respectively as India A were 56 for 1 in 7.4 overs.

Earlier Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. The visitors lost only one wicket of opener Matthew Breetzke for 25. Reeza Hendricks continued his form in the series as he remained unbeaten for 60. South Africa A skipper Temba Bavuma got retired for 28. The wicketkeeper-batsman played a cameo scoring a 12-ball 21 towards the end of the innings.

Live Blog

India A vs South Africa A 4th ODI Live Score Updates:

Playing XIs:

India A: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel, Rahul Chahar

South Africa A: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Anrich Nortje

