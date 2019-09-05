India A vs South Africa A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Dhawan leads India A run chase on reserve day

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online: The fourth unofficial ODI continues on reserve day with India A needing 137 more runs 17.2 overs by VJD method to beat South Africa A. In the rain-curtailed match, South Africa A scored 137 for 1 in 25 overs. The target was revised to 193 by VJD method. Before the play was suspended for the day, India A had lost the wicket of opener Shubman Gill for just 12 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Prashant Chopra remained unbeaten for 33 and 6 respectively as India A were 56 for 1 in 7.4 overs.

Earlier Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. The visitors lost only one wicket of opener Matthew Breetzke for 25. Reeza Hendricks continued his form in the series as he remained unbeaten for 60. South Africa A skipper Temba Bavuma got retired for 28. The wicketkeeper-batsman played a cameo scoring a 12-ball 21 towards the end of the innings.