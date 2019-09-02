India A vs South Africa A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: India A look to seal series

Toggle Menu
India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India A would look to clinch the five-match ODI series when they take on South Africa A in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Manish Pandey is in sublime form having scored two half-centuries and one century in ongoing KPL (PTI/File photo)

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India A would look to clinch the five-match ODI series when they take on South Africa A in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The Men In Blue led by Manish Pandey has already won the previous two ODIs.

Ishan Kishan emerged as the hero of the previous encounter as he slammed 55 off just 24 deliveries to help India complete a thrilling run chase. In the series opener, Shivam Dube played an impressive knock of 79 off 69 balls, helping Indian win the contest by 69 runs.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third unofficial ODI match between India A vs South Africa A.  Having already won the first two ODIs, the Men In Blue would look to wrap the series. South Africa, on the other hand, would aim to bounce back in the contest. As per latest report, the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!   

India A:

Manish Pandey (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa A:

Temba Bavuma(C), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Khaya Zondo, Matthew Breetzke, Theunis de Bruyn, George Linde, Willem Mulder, Gihahn Cloete, Heinrich Klaasen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jensen, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla

