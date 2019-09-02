India A vs South Africa A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: India A look to seal series

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India A would look to clinch the five-match ODI series when they take on South Africa A in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The Men In Blue led by Manish Pandey has already won the previous two ODIs.

Ishan Kishan emerged as the hero of the previous encounter as he slammed 55 off just 24 deliveries to help India complete a thrilling run chase. In the series opener, Shivam Dube played an impressive knock of 79 off 69 balls, helping Indian win the contest by 69 runs.