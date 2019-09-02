India A vs South Africa A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch Ind A vs SA A

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Eyeing an unassailable lead in the five-match ODI series, India A will take the field against South Africa in the third unofficial ODI. In a rain-truncated 21-overs-a-side game in Thiruvananthapuram, Ishan Kishan’s 24-ball 55 helped the Indian side overcome George Linde’s 25-ball 52, enabling India’s 2-0 lead in the five-game series after Manish Pandey won the toss and opted to bowl.

Advertising

When is the India A vs South Africa A 3rd unofficial ODI being played?

India A vs South Africa A 3rd unofficial ODI is being played on Monday, September 1, 2019.

Where will the India A vs South Africa A 3rd unofficial ODI be played?

Advertising

The India A vs South Africa A 3rd unofficial ODI will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time does the India A vs South Africa A 3rd unofficial ODI start?

The India A vs South Africa A 3rd unofficial ODI will begin at 09:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India A vs South Africa A 3rd unofficial ODI?

The India A vs South Africa A 3rd unofficial ODI will be telecast on Star Sports 1.

How do I watch online live streaming of India A vs South Africa A 3rd unofficial ODI?

The live streaming of India A vs South Africa A 3rd unofficial ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.

What are the squads for the India A vs South Africa A 3rd unofficial ODI?

India A

Manish Pandey (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa A:

Temba Bavuma(C), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Khaya Zondo, Matthew Breetzke, Theunis de Bruyn, George Linde, Willem Mulder, Gihahn Cloete, Heinrich Klaasen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jensen, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla