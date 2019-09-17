India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test Live Score Online: INDA looking to wrap up series

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd test Live Cricket Score Online: After winning the first unofficial Test with South Africa A by seven wickets, India A will lock horns against the visitors in the second and final unofficial Test of the series in Mysuru on Tuesday.

India A clinched the five-match unofficial ODI series 4-1, and will hope to continue their domination through the performances of Shubman Gill, who has broken into the Indian Test squad for the three-match series against the Proteas, starting on October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Experienced wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will take over the captaincy from Gill, while openers Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Karnataka batsman Karun Nair have also been drafted in. But it remains to be seen if all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who missed the first match due to a thumb injury, gets an opportunity.