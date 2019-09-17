Toggle Menu
India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test Live Score Online: INDA looking to wrap up serieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-a-vs-south-africa-a-2nd-test-live-score-updates-online-6001883/

India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test Live Score Online: INDA looking to wrap up series

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shubman Gill looking to finish the unofficial Test series on a high.

Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy schedule, Ranji Trophy matches, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwary, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, sports news, cricket, Indian Express
Wriddhiman Saha will take over the captaincy from Shubman Gill for India A. (Source: File Photo)

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd test Live Cricket Score Online: After winning the first unofficial Test with South Africa A by seven wickets, India A will lock horns against the visitors in the second and final unofficial Test of the series in Mysuru on Tuesday.

India A clinched the five-match unofficial ODI series 4-1, and will hope to continue their domination through the performances of Shubman Gill, who has broken into the Indian Test squad for the three-match series against the Proteas, starting on October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Experienced wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will take over the captaincy from Gill, while openers Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Karnataka batsman Karun Nair have also been drafted in. But it remains to be seen if all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who missed the first match due to a thumb injury, gets an opportunity.

Live Blog

India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test Live Updates:

South Africa A Playing XI

Aiden Markram (C), Pieter Malan, Theunis de Bruyn, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Heinrich Klaasen (W), Wiaan Mulder, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi.

India A Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Priyank Panchal, Wriddhiman Saha (W/C), Jalaj Saxena, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Proteas opt to bowl

South Africa A's Aiden Markram has won the toss and has opted to field.

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the second and final unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A. Stay tuned!

Teams:

India A: Wriddhiman Saha (captain and wicket-keeper), Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Jalaj Saxena, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa A: Aiden Markram (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Pieter Malan, Eddie Moore, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Lutho Sipamla, Khaya Zondo

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android