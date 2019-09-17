India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online: All eyes on Shubman Gill in India A’s 2nd unofficial Test

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Young Shubman Gill will be the centre of attraction when a dominant India ‘A’ lock horns against South Africa ‘A’ in the second and final unofficial Test of the series, starting at Vizag on Tuesday.

After pocketing the five-match unofficial ODI series 4-1, India ‘A’ continued their domination over South Africa A in the Test rubber by winning the first game by seven wickets.

And the Indians would look to draw curtains on the series on a perfect note with yet another complete performance. But the focus will be on 19-year-old Gill, who has broken into the Indian Test squad for the three-match series against the Proteas, starting on October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Teams:

India A (From): Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Vijay Shankar, Priyank Panchal, Wriddhiman Saha(w/c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Dube, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan

South Africa A (From): Aiden Markram(c), Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Wiaan Mulder, Dane Piedt, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Edward Moore, Theunis de Bruyn

At what time will India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial Test start

India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial Test starts at 9:30 am IST

When will India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial Test be played

India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial Test will be played from September 17-20, 2019

Where will India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial Test be played:

India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial Test will be played at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Where will India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial Test be Telecast: No telecast

Unfortunately, 0India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial Test will not be broadcast.

Where will India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial Test be Live-streamed

Unfortunately, India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial Test will not be Live-streamed.

