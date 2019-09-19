 India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: Spinners put India A in commanding position

India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: Spinners put India A in commanding positionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-a-vs-south-africa-a-2nd-test-live-cricket-score-online-6008556/
India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd test Live Cricket Score Online: India A Spinners struck late to give India ‘A’ the upper hand as South Africa ‘A’ slumped to 159/5 in their first innings at stumps on Day 2 of the second unofficial Test at Mysuru on Wednesday.
Earlier resuming at 233 for 3, the home team made 417 all out in 123 overs with captain Wriddhiman Saha (60) and Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube (68, 84 balls, 10x4s, 1×6) joining Shubman Gill (92) and Karun Nair (78) as half-century makers. Right-arm medium-pacer Wiaan Mulder (3/47) and Dane Piedit (3/78) took three wickets each for the visitors.
Teams:
India A: Wriddhiman Saha (captain and wicket-keeper), Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Jalaj Saxena, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan
South Africa A: Aiden Markram (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Pieter Malan, Eddie Moore, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Lutho Sipamla, Khaya Zondo