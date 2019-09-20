India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran resume action on Day 4

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India A vs South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test as the two sides resume action on Day 4. The home team were 14 for no loss in six overs before bad light resulted in play being called off with over 25 overs still to be bowled. Stay tuned for live updates of the match here.

Action resumes in Mysore on Day 4 as India A openers Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran come out to bat. The hosts lead by 31 runs.

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder slammed centuries as South Africa A fought their way to 400 all out against India A on day three of the second unofficial Test on Thursday. Markram geared up for the three-Test series against India with a superb 161, while Mulder produced an unbeaten 131 as the visitors came within 17 runs of India A’s first innings of 471. The duo added 155 runs for the sixth wicket stand to resurrect the South Africa A’s innings after they were struggling at 142 for 5 at one stage.

Brief Scores: India 'A' 1st innings: 417 all out (Shubman Gill 92, Karun Nair 78, Shivam Dube 68, Wriddhiman Saha 60, Jalaj Saxena 48 not out, Umesh Yadav 24; Wiaan Mulder 3/47, Dane Piedt 3/78) and 14 for no loss.

South Africa 'A': 400 all out (Aiden Markram 161, Wiaan Mulder 131 not out, Theunis de Bruyn 41, Kuldeep Yadav 4/121, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/76, Md Siraj 2/72).