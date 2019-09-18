India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: After Shubman’s class, India A pin hope on Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha’s blast

Toggle Menu
India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online:  India A pin hopes on Karun Nair and Wriddhiman Saha to take team's total to a mammoth one on Day 2. 

Karun Nair India A
Karun Nair is unbeaten on 78 with Wriddhiman Saha on 35. (Express File)

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Shubman Gill shone again with a fine 92 as India A reached 233 for three by the end of first day’s play in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A at Mysuru on Tuesday. Opener Gill struck 12 fours and a six before getting out eight runs short of a century. This is the second time he has missed out on the three-figure mark, having scored 90 in the first match at Thiruvananthapuram.

The out-of-favour Karun Nair was batting on 78 and skipper Wriddhiman Shah was on 36 at stumps, which was called after 74 overs due to bad light.
Sent in to bat by the visiting captain Aiden Markram, India A didn’t enjoy the best of starts with Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (5) falling leg-before wicket to Lungi Ngidi in the sixth over. Now India A are pinning hopes on Karun Nair and Wriddhiman Saha to take team’s total to a mammoth one on Day 2.

 

Live Blog

India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test Live Updates:

Teams:

India A: Wriddhiman Saha (captain and wicket-keeper), Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Jalaj Saxena, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa A: Aiden Markram (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Pieter Malan, Eddie Moore, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Lutho Sipamla, Khaya Zondo

