India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch Ind A vs SA A Match?

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Confident India A aim for a second win in a row over South Africa A

Shivam Dube hit his first List A half-century (Source: Twitter)

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Reeza Hendricks’ 110 was not good enough for South Africa A as India A trumped the visitors in the first one-dayer by 69 runs. Indian allrounders Shivam Dube and Axar Patel struck quickfire fifties to rescue the hosts from a perilous position, after which their spinners – especially Yuzvendra Chahal, who took a five-wicket haul – dismantled South Africa A. Now both teams are facing each other today at Thiruvananthapuram for second unofficial one-dayer.

When is the India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI being played?

India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI is being played on August 31, 2019.

Where will the India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI be played?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time does the India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI start?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI will begin at 09:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI will be telecast on Star Sports 1.

How do I watch online live streaming of India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.

What are the squads for the 2nd ODI between India A vs South Africa A?

India A (From): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Manish Pandey(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed, Ricky Bhui, Shardul Thakur, Nitish Rana

South Africa A (From): Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma(c), Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen(w), George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Anrich Nortje, Theunis de Bruyn, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen

