India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch Ind A vs SA A Match?

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Reeza Hendricks’ 110 was not good enough for South Africa A as India A trumped the visitors in the first one-dayer by 69 runs. Indian allrounders Shivam Dube and Axar Patel struck quickfire fifties to rescue the hosts from a perilous position, after which their spinners – especially Yuzvendra Chahal, who took a five-wicket haul – dismantled South Africa A. Now both teams are facing each other today at Thiruvananthapuram for second unofficial one-dayer.

LIVE UPDATES: India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score

When is the India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI being played?

India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI is being played on August 31, 2019.

Where will the India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI be played?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time does the India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI start?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI will begin at 09:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI will be telecast on Star Sports 1.

How do I watch online live streaming of India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.

What are the squads for the 2nd ODI between India A vs South Africa A?

India A (From): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Manish Pandey(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed, Ricky Bhui, Shardul Thakur, Nitish Rana