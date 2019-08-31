India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Match delayed due to wet outfield

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shivam Dube’s big-hitting prowess was well complemented by senior international Yuzvendra Chahal’s five-wicket haul as India A comfortably beat South Africa A by 69 runs in the first unofficial One Day encounter of the five-match series on Thursday.
Going into the second match, out-of-form senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the India A side to get back some form after a wretched tour of the West Indies. However, it was another setback for Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was forced to leave the World Cup campaign midway when he sustained a toe injury due to a yorker bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.
Match delayed
The match has been delayed due to wet outfield in Thiruvananthapuram. Toss hasn't taken place till now.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd unofficial ODI match between India A and South Africa A. The first match was won by the Indian counterparts as Dube smashed an unbeaten 79 off 60 balls that included a half a dozen of sixes and three boundaries which took India's score to 327 for 6 in 47 overs. His whirlwind seventh partnership of 121 off 71 balls with Axar Patel (60 no off 36 balls) gave Indian total an imposing look. Stay tuned for the live score and updates of the match here.