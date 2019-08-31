Toggle Menu
India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Match delayed due to wet outfieldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-a-vs-south-africa-a-2nd-odi-live-cricket-score-online-5953027/

India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Match delayed due to wet outfield

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After beating South Africa A by 69 runs in the first unofficial ODI, India A move to take 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

ind a vs sa a, ind a vs sa a live score, live cricket online, ind a vs sa a 1st odi, live ind a vs sa a, live cricket, ind a vs sa a odi live score, india a vs south africa a, india a vs south africa a live score, live cricket streaming, ind a vs sa a odi live score, star sports, hotstar, hotstar live cricket, live cricket score, india a vs south africa a live streaming, ind a vs sa a live streaming, live cricket streaming, india a vs south africa a live streaming
Manish Pandey is in sublime form having scored two half-centuries and one century in ongoing KPL (PTI File photo)

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shivam Dube’s big-hitting prowess was well complemented by senior international Yuzvendra Chahal’s five-wicket haul as India A comfortably beat South Africa A by 69 runs in the first unofficial One Day encounter of the five-match series on Thursday.

Going into the second match, out-of-form senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the India A side to get back some form after a wretched tour of the West Indies. However, it was another setback for Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was forced to leave the World Cup campaign midway when he sustained a toe injury due to a yorker bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Live Blog

India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online:

Match delayed

The match has been delayed due to wet outfield in Thiruvananthapuram. Toss hasn't taken place till now.

India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd unofficial ODI match between India A and South Africa A. The first match was won by the Indian counterparts as Dube smashed an unbeaten 79 off 60 balls that included a half a dozen of sixes and three boundaries which took India's score to 327 for 6 in 47 overs. His whirlwind seventh partnership of 121 off 71 balls with Axar Patel (60 no off 36 balls) gave Indian total an imposing look. Stay tuned for the live score and updates of the match here.

Brief scores of 1st ODI: India 'A' 327 for 6 in 47 overs (Shivam Dube 79, Axar Patel 60, Shubman Gill 46, Manish Pandey 39, Ishan Kishan 37, Bjorn Fortuin 2/40, Beuran Hendricks 2/89) beat South Africa 'A' 258 all out in 45 overs (Reeza Hendricks 110, H Klaasen 58, Y Chahal 5/47, Axar Patel 2/39). MoM: Axar Patel.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android