India A vs South Africa A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Match delayed due to wet outfield

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shivam Dube’s big-hitting prowess was well complemented by senior international Yuzvendra Chahal’s five-wicket haul as India A comfortably beat South Africa A by 69 runs in the first unofficial One Day encounter of the five-match series on Thursday.

Going into the second match, out-of-form senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the India A side to get back some form after a wretched tour of the West Indies. However, it was another setback for Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was forced to leave the World Cup campaign midway when he sustained a toe injury due to a yorker bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.