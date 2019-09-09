 India A vs South Africa A 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online: Hosts aim to repeat limited-overs heroics

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 1st test Live Cricket Score Online: After winning the limited-overs series, India A will look to repeat their heroics in the longer format of the game. India A-led by Shubman Gill will play their first unofficial Test against South Africa A on Monday. The youngster from Punjab will lead the side in the first of the two four-day matches, while veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha will captain in the second. The teams for both the matches are a mix of experience and youth.

All-rounders Vijay Shankar and Shivam Dube will feature in both matches. While Shankar is returning from an injury, Dube, on the other hand, was impeccable with the bat in the recently-concluded limited-overs series. He will be eager to perform in the longer format, too, and catch the selectors’ eye.