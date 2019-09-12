India A vs South Africa A 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Gill falls, Ngidi draws first blood

India A vs South Africa A, IND A vs SA A 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: India A are on the cusp of victory as South Africa A have only one wicket in hand and a lead of 40 runs as they walk out in the middle, on day four of the first unofficial Test. On a rain-affected day followed by delay due to wet outfield, the visitors lost four wickets and added 54 more runs in the final session of the day’s play. In their second innings, South Africa A batsmen Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder scored in fourties but could not convert them into big scores.

If the game starts on time, it is expected to get over in the first session itself until and unless tailenders Lutho Sipamla and Lungi Ngidi put up a fight with the bat. In either case, the Shubman Gill-led side are expected to chase a target below 100 runs.