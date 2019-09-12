India A vs South Africa A 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Gill falls, Ngidi draws first blood

India A vs South Africa A, IND A vs SA A 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: India A are on the cusp of victory as South Africa A have only one wicket in hand and a lead of 40 runs as they walk out in the middle, on day four of the first unofficial Test. On a rain-affected day followed by delay due to wet outfield, the visitors lost four wickets and added 54 more runs in the final session of the day’s play. In their second innings, South Africa A batsmen Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder scored in fourties but could not convert them into big scores.
If the game starts on time, it is expected to get over in the first session itself until and unless tailenders Lutho Sipamla and Lungi Ngidi put up a fight with the bat. In either case, the Shubman Gill-led side are expected to chase a target below 100 runs.
Bhui hits boundaries
Ricky Bhui and Ankit Bawne looking to chase down the target as soon as possible. Without taking many risks, Bhui hits two boundaries. Ankit Bawne promoted up the order. Ruturaj Gaikwad did not open with Shubman Gill. IND A - 24/1 in 6 overs, need 24 more runs to win
WICKET!
India A lose skipper Shubman Gill early in the run chase. Gill departs after scoring five runs from eight deliveries. Lungi Ngidi knocks him over. IND A - 10/1 in 23 overs, need 38 more runs to win
Small target
India A need just 48 runs to win the first unofficial Test. It will be interesting to see who opens the batting for India A keeping in mind the senior Test side is expected to be announced today.
SA A all out
Shardul Thakur strikes in the fourth over of the day. Lutho Sipamla departs bowled for 8. SA A - 186 all out, lead by 47 runs
Day 4
Hello and welcome to India A vs South Africa A first unofficial Test live blog. The weather forecast does not look promising and it is expected to rain in Thiruvananthapuram. SA A - 179/9 in 55 overs, lead by 40 runs