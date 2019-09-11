India A vs South Africa A 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: Rain delays start

India A vs South Africa A, IND A vs SA A 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: At Day 2, Stumps, South Africa were 125/5 with Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder in the middle. The visitors still trail by 14 runs and with half the team down they will bank on this partnership to play through the first session at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Klaasen has a point to prove after getting selected in the senior side. He is currently batting on 35.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led India A will look to wrap up the Proteas’ second innings as soon as possible. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham took one wicket each on Tuesday whereas Shahbaz Nadeem took two wickets. Earlier the 100-run partnership between Jalaj Saxena and Shardul Thakur for the eighth wicket helped India A post 303 in the first innings.