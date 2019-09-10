India A vs South Africa A 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Hosts look to take substantial lead

Toggle Menu
India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India A will look to continue their dominance with a big score in their first innings

Shubman Gill continued his form scoring a half-century on Day One of the unofficial Test (File Photo)

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: The Shubman Gill-led India A are in total control of the first unofficial Test as they trail by just 35 runs with eight wickets in hand. At Day 1, Stumps, Gill was batting on 66 whereas Ankit Bawne was batting on 6. Proteas bowling spearhead Lungi Ngidi and youngster Marco Jansen picked one wicket each.

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. The visitors got off to a horrible start losing both their openers, skipper Aiden Markram and Pieter Malan for a duck. 19-year-old Jansen turned out to be the top-scorer with an unbeaten 45. Shardul Thakur, Krishanappa Gowtham picked up three wickets each whereas Shahbaz Nadeem and Mohammed Siraj picked two and one wicket respectively.

Playing XIs:

IND A: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill(c), Jalaj Saxena, Ricky Bhui, Srikar Bharat(w), Shivam Dube, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur

SA A: Pieter Malan, Edward Moore, Aiden Markram(c), Zubayr Hamza, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Piedt, Lungi Ngidi

