India A vs South Africa A 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Hosts look to take substantial lead

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: The Shubman Gill-led India A are in total control of the first unofficial Test as they trail by just 35 runs with eight wickets in hand. At Day 1, Stumps, Gill was batting on 66 whereas Ankit Bawne was batting on 6. Proteas bowling spearhead Lungi Ngidi and youngster Marco Jansen picked one wicket each.

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. The visitors got off to a horrible start losing both their openers, skipper Aiden Markram and Pieter Malan for a duck. 19-year-old Jansen turned out to be the top-scorer with an unbeaten 45. Shardul Thakur, Krishanappa Gowtham picked up three wickets each whereas Shahbaz Nadeem and Mohammed Siraj picked two and one wicket respectively.