India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch

India A vs South Africa A, Ind A vs SA A 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India A and South Africa take on each other in the first unofficial ODI of their five-match series in Kerala on Thursday. Manish Pandey will lead the team in the first three games before Shreyas Iyer takes over for the last two matches of the series for India. This series will serve as a precursor to the series between India and South Africa. For the South Africans, the A series will help in getting vital experience on Indian conditions. As for the Indians, on the line will be a chance to prove credentials for a role in the official ODI series. Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Vijay Shankar will be those with a point to prove, while this series is also a chance for some bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed to get ahead in the race to be in contention for the World T20 next year.

When is the India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI being played?

India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI is being played on August 29, 2019.

Where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI be played?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time does the India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI start?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI will begin at 09:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI will be telecast on Star Sports 1.

How do I watch online live streaming of India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI?

The live streaming of the India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.

What are the squads for the 1st ODI between India A vs South Africa A?

India A: Manish Pandey (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Nitish Rana.

South Africa A: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verrynne, Junior Dala, Theunis de Bruyn, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla.