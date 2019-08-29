India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

India A vs South Africa A, IND A vs SA A 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Manish Pandey-led India A take on South Africa in the first unofficial ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The five-ODI series will be crucial for players like Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed and Shubman Gill who are trying to cement their spot in the ODI side. Most of the players in the current squad toured the Caribbean as well and got selected on the basis of their performance against West Indies A. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Anmolpreet Singh will have a point to prove in the series.

On the other hand, the series will also help South Africa chose the players for their upcoming tour of India. The Test side has already been selected. The vice-captain of the Test side, Temba Bavuma will be leading South Africa A. This series will be crucial for many players including fast-bowling sensation Anrich Nortje who will be playing his first match since March 16. The 25-year-old missed the IPL 2019 due to injury and will be raring to make a comeback. Reeza Hendricks, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen are among other big names who will be under the spotlight in the series. With Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and Imran Tahir retiring, spots are up for grabs in the ODI side.