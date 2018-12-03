India A vs New Zealand A: 3rd unofficial Test drawn after rain washes away final day

The third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A ended in a draw after the fourth and final day of the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain here. The honours were shared in the series as the previous two matches also ended in draws.

R Samarth (27) and AR Bawne (5) were at the crease with India at 38-1 in their second innings on Sunday but the duo couldn’t face a single delivery owing to incessant rain on Monday.

On Sunday, Cam Fletcher’s career-best 103 gave New Zealand A a 75-run first-innings lead, despite Krishanappa Gowtham’s six-wicket haul. In reply to India’s first innings total of 323, New Zealand A ended their innings at 398 in 131.4 overs with Gowtham returning with figures of 46.4-10-139-6 here.

India A will now play three unofficial ODIs against New Zealand A starting December 7 at Mount Maunganui.