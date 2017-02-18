India A vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer stars in India A’s reply on Day 2

Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 85 at end of Day 2 against Australia. (Source: File) Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 85 at end of Day 2 against Australia. (Source: File)

Before playing India in the solitary Test in Hyderabad, which they went on to lose, Bangladesh played a warm-up game against India A. In that match played in the same city, Shreyas Iyer scored a hundred alongside a ton for Priyank Panchal. There was a ton later on by Vijay Shankar too.

But on Day 2 in Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium, Shankar is not in the XI leaving Panchal and Iyer to play practice men for the visiting team – this time Australia. While Panchal couldn’t repeat the heroics, going for 36, Iyer made sure he was on course for a repeat or at least come close to a repeat on Sunday. At the end of the day, Iyer remained unbeaten on 85 and had Rishabh Pant for company on 3 with India A sitting on 176/4, still trailing Australia by 293 runs.

Earlier in the inning, Akhil Herwadkar and Panchal started cautiously and slowly to Australia’s 469/7 declared. After 10 overs, they only put together 14 runs even as Nathan Lyon had come on to bowl after just five overs.

But soon enough, Lyon struck and Herwadkar was back in the pavillion with a caught and bowled by the off-spinner. This brought Iyer to the middle and he made his presence felt right from the word go with a six to signal a change in intent. And that intent never changed until the stumps even with his teammates falling at regular intervals and no one making the most of the flat surface.

Panchal went at the stroke of the Tea break with Lyon once again the wicket taker as Peter Handscomb held on at short leg. At this juncture, India were 63/2.

In the final session of play, Ankit Bawne and skipper Hardik Pandya both made a start but couldn’t prolong their effort with Bawne caught leg before by Jackson Bird and Pandya caught behind to the same bowler.

In the morning session, Australia began from 327/5 with Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade taking the middle. They were never in trouble as India toiled and worked for a wicket. But none came about until near lunch time with Wade falling on 64 to Herwadkar. Post-lunch, Marsh moved to 75 before Nadeem removed him with a catch at mid-off.

Glenn Maxwell and O’Keefe played for a while, moving to 16 and 8 unbeaten respectively, before Steve Smith and co declared to give their bowlers time to get some hard work done.

