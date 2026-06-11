India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Tri Series 2026: IND to lock horns with AFG in Dambulla

IND-A vs AFG-A Live Cricket Score: India A take on Afghanistan A.

IND vs AFG Tri Nation A Series Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will look to put his disappointing debut performance for India A against Sri Lanka A in the rear view mirror and go all guns blazing against Afghanistan A at the Damblla International Stadium on Thursday

While Sooryavanshi could only score 14 and his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh could manage just 2, India’s innings was shored up by Ruturaj Gaikwad who slammed a scintillating century and captain Tilak Varma who chipped in with 60 runs as they posted 277/6.

Story continues below this ad Sri Lanka were well ahead in their chase with captain Sahan Arachchige top scoring with 74 but the hosts ended up losing the plot in the end, losing the last 3 wickets for just 7 runs, falling short by 8. For India, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni and Vipraj Nigam all chipped in with 2 wickets apiece. FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM IND-A vs AFG-A AT DAMBULLA BELOW.