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India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Tri Series 2026: IND to lock horns with AFG in Dambulla

IND-A vs AFG-A Live Cricket Score, India vs Afghanistan Tri Series Today ODI Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will look to put his disappointing debut performance for India A against Sri Lanka A in the rear view mirror and go all guns blazing against Afghanistan A.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: Jun 11, 2026 08:21 AM IST
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IND-A vs AFG-A Live Cricket Score: India A take on Afghanistan A.IND-A vs AFG-A Live Cricket Score: India A take on Afghanistan A.

IND vs AFG Tri Nation A Series Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will look to put his disappointing debut performance for India A against Sri Lanka A in the rear view mirror and go all guns blazing against Afghanistan A at the Damblla International Stadium on Thursday

While Sooryavanshi could only score 14 and his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh could manage just 2, India’s innings was shored up by Ruturaj Gaikwad who slammed a scintillating century and captain Tilak Varma who chipped in with 60 runs as they posted 277/6.

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Sri Lanka were well ahead in their chase with captain Sahan Arachchige top scoring with 74 but the hosts ended up losing the plot in the end, losing the last 3 wickets for just 7 runs, falling short by 8. For India, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni and Vipraj Nigam all chipped in with 2 wickets apiece.

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM IND-A vs AFG-A AT DAMBULLA BELOW.

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08:21 (IST)11 Jun 2026

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score: ‘Excited to see Sooryavanshi join the team’: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for being the youngest male cricketer to have played for India. If the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi plays in India's upcoming tours of Ireland and England, he will break it, with Tendulkar being aged 16 years and 205 days when he made his debut for India in a Test against Pakistan in 1989. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has said that he is excited for Sooryavanshi’s arrival in the Indian team and explained what the coaches’s approach will be towards the talented teenager. (Read more)

08:09 (IST)11 Jun 2026

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score: How did Rohit Sharma fare in nets as he returns to Indian team for Afghan ODIs

The temperature refused to drop below 40 degrees Celsius as Rohit Sharma checked in for national duty for the first time in five months at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

The first ball from Nitish Kumar Reddy nipped back with some heat, hitting Rohit flush on the front pad. Conditions will be distinctly cooler when the 39-year-old marks a middle-stump guard again in two days, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala during the first ODI against Afghanistan. (Read more from Lalith Kalidas)

07:54 (IST)11 Jun 2026

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score: AFG predicted XI

Imran Mir (c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Tanawal, Ejaz Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Faisal Khan, Farman Safi, Shamsur Rahman, Noor Rahman (wk), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Pakteen, Faridoon Dawoodzai

07:43 (IST)11 Jun 2026

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score:IND A predicted XI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam/Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj

07:22 (IST)11 Jun 2026

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score: Squads

India A Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu
Afghanistan A Squad: Imran Mir(c), Noor ul Rahman(w), Hassan Eisakhil, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Khalid Taniwal, Ishaq Rahimi, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai

07:05 (IST)11 Jun 2026

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score: Hola!

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India A taking on Afghanistan A. The former have won a thrilling game against Sri Lanka in their opening match and will look to keep the winning momentum going. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who missed out in the first game for a score, will look to make a menace this time around.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action for India A vs Sri Lanka A. (X/BCCI)

Sooryavanshi falters; Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshad Khan take India A past Sri Lanka A

India A began their tri-series campaign in Dambulla with an eight-run victory over Sri Lanka A on Tuesday. The visitors seemed like heading towards a defeat at one stage, but a strong finish with the ball helped them defend a total of 277 and begin the triangular competition with a win.

Sri Lanka A made a confident start to their chase of 278 through openers Niroshan Dickwella and Avishka Fernando. The pair added 93 runs for the first wicket and put India A under pressure early in the innings.

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