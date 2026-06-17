India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Tri Series 2026: IND-A face AFG-A in must-win clash at Dambulla

IND-A vs AFG-A Live Cricket Score: India take on Afghanistan at Dambulla.

IND vs AFG Tri Nation A Series Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: After two defeats in two matches, India A will be facing Afghanistan A in a must-win encounter at Dambulla on Wednesday. This is the last league stage match India will play while Afghanistan still have a game in hand. In case India, who are on 2 points, lose on Tuesday, they’ll not qualify for the final and Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, who’ll both have 4 points, will play the summit clash

If India win on Wednesday, they’ll have a high chance of staying alive, going to 4 points. Afghanistan will then play against Sri Lanka on Friday and if they win, all the three teams will be on 4 points each and then the net run rate will come into play. India are ahead of Afghanistan on net run rate at the moment so a win against them on Wednesday will boost their chances. In case Sri Lanka win vs Afghanistan, then it’ll be Sri Lanka and India at the final. But to get to that scenario, India have to beat Afghanistan first.

Story continues below this ad India lost on Monday to Sri Lanka in a match that will be remembered for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s tiff with the Lankan players where he shoved one opposition player after allegedly getting provoked. With India failing to chase 18 in the Super Over after the match was tied, the frustration boiled over for the 15-year-old. FOLLOW IND-A VS AFG-A LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES BELOW. Live Updates Jun 17, 2026 07:24 AM IST India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score: AFG squad Afghanistan A Squad: Imran Mir(c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Bahir Shah, Farmanullah Safi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Shams Ur Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Khalil Gurbaz, Noor ul Rahman, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Ishaq Rahimi, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim Jun 17, 2026 07:13 AM IST India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score: Hola Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Afghanistan. It is a crucial game for Tilak Varma's side as they have lost back-to-back games and will need to win this one to stay alive in the competition. The one they won was close, and the ones they have lost are also close encounters. Do stay with us to get all the live updates. Television footage showed Sooryavanshi involved in a heated confrontation with Sri Lanka A players after the match. (Screengrab: X) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crossed the line and why he was wrong in Dambulla Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has spent the last couple of years proving he belongs among players far older than him. At 15, he has smashed international bowlers in the IPL, won an Under-19 World Cup and now finds himself on the verge of possibly debuting for India on their tours of Ireland and England, starting later this month. His rise has been extraordinary, which is exactly why what happened after India A’s defeat to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday should concern everyone around him. The result itself was dramatic. A tied game. Confusion over whether fading light would even allow a Super Over. Another twist before Sri Lanka A eventually prevailed. Emotions were naturally running high.

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