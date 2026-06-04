India A Tri Nation Series 2026 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Dates & Venues to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma

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Tri Nation A Series 2026 Schedule: India A are set to face Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in two matches each during the round-robin stage which ends on June 19. The BCCI also said that India A will play two long-form matches against Sri Lanka A after the tri-series and the squad for that series will be announced on a later date. “The white-ball series will be played in Dambulla, while the multi-day matches will take place in Galle,” said the Board.
The tri-series will feature hosts Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A. Following the limited-overs tri-series, India A will also play two multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A, with the squad for the red-ball fixtures to be announced at a later date.
The headline act of the series is teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while Tilak Varma will captain the squad. Riyan Parag was initially slated to be vice-captain but he was ruled out with an injury that he had sustained over the course of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he captained the Rajasthan Royals. While Parag was initially replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the latter is also set to be replaced by Rajat Patidar after he was called up to the senior Indian squad to replace the injured Virat Kohli.
1. Tuesday, June 9: IND A vs SL A
2. Thursday, June 11: IND A vs AFG A
3. Saturday, June 13: AFG A vs SL A
4. Monday, June 15: IND A vs SL A
5. Wednesday, June 17: IND A vs AFG A
6. Friday, June 19: AFG A vs SL A
7. Sunday, June 21: Tri Nation Final
India A squad for the tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.