India A Tri Nation Series 2026 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Dates & Venues to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma

Tri Nation A Series 2026 Schedule: India A are set to face Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in two matches each during the round-robin stage which ends on June 19. The BCCI also said that India A will play two long-form matches against Sri Lanka A after the tri-series and the squad for that series will be announced on a later date. “The white-ball series will be played in Dambulla, while the multi-day matches will take place in Galle,” said the Board.

The tri-series will feature hosts Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A. Following the limited-overs tri-series, India A will also play two multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A, with the squad for the red-ball fixtures to be announced at a later date.