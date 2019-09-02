India A squad for South Africa A multi-day series out: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha named captains

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met at BCCI NCA in Bengaluru to pick the India A squad for the Paytm multiday series against South Africa A. The first four-day match will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from 9th September while the second match will take place in Mysore from 17th September.

The Committee has picked two different teams for two games considering the ongoing Duleep Trophy and those members who are likely to feature in the final to be played between India Red and India Green have therefore been picked in the squad for second India A match. Accordingly, Rahul Chahar will be replaced by Mayank Markande in the India Green team and Ishan Kishan will return to the India Red team for Duleep Trophy final.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have been named captains for the two matches.

Seven players – Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Siraj, Shivam Dube, K Gowtham , Vijay Shankar – have been picked in both squads.

India A squad for 1st match: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ankeet Bawne, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar

India A squad for 2nd match: Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (Captain & wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan