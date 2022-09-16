India A squad for New Zealand A series: Sanju Samson named captain, U19 World Cup star Raj Bawa included

BCCI have announced the India A squad for the three-ODI series against New Zealand A at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Sanju Samson as captain in the 16-player squad.

The 27-year-old was not added to the India squad for the T20 World Cup that was announced earlier this week.

NEWS – India “A” squad for one-day series against New Zealand “A” announced. Sanju Samson to lead the team for the same. More details here 👇👇https://t.co/x2q04UrFlY — BCCI (@BCCI) September 16, 2022

Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among the big batting names in the squad, while Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini will bolster the bowling attack.

Umran Malik, who made his T20I India debut earlier this summer in the home series against South Africa, has been included as well.

Raj Angad Bawa, India’s star player at the U19 World Cup earlier this year in the Caribbean has also been added. Bawa scored 252 runs across five innings that included a century and also picked nine wickets including a five wicket haul.

The first of the three matches will be played on Thursday, September 22.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa