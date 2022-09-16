scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

India A squad for New Zealand A series: Sanju Samson named captain, U19 World Cup star Raj Bawa included

Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among the big batting names in the squad, while Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini will bolster the bowling attack.

Sanju Samson, IND vs ZIM, ZIM vs IND, Sanju Samson Malayali, KErala son Sanju SamsonSamson during the India tour of England. (FILE)

BCCI have announced the India A squad for the three-ODI series against New Zealand A at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Sanju Samson as captain in the 16-player squad.

The 27-year-old was not added to the India squad for the T20 World Cup that was announced earlier this week.

Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among the big batting names in the squad, while Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini will bolster the bowling attack.

Umran Malik, who made his T20I India debut earlier this summer in the home series against South Africa, has been included as well.

Raj Angad Bawa, India’s star player at the U19 World Cup earlier this year in the Caribbean has also been added. Bawa scored 252 runs across five innings that included a century and also picked nine wickets including a five wicket haul.

The first of the three matches will be played on Thursday, September 22.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 03:42:59 pm
Next Story

New comic book celebrates Olivia Newton-John

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Roger Federer announces retirement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 16: Latest News