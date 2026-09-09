India A squads for AUS series: Pandya returns; Padikkal, Gaikwad named captains

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India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to make a return to competitive action for the first time in five months as the national selectors named him in the India A squad for next month’s white-ball games against Australia A in Puducherry.
Pandya, who led Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2026 season after lifting his second successive T20 World Cup, missed four matches due to back spasms. He was subsequently ruled out of India’s home series against Afghanistan due to a quadriceps strain. While he was expected to soon attain full fitness, Pandya suffered a fresh leg injury, ruling him out of the three-match Afghanistan T20Is, starting Sunday.
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While Pandya’s availability for the three-match white-ball leg that begins on October 6 remains subject to a fitness clearance, the selectors have named Ruturaj Gaikwad as the skipper for the 50-over side. Pandya’s addition to the squad means that the 32-year-old will miss India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting on September 2027 in Thiruvananthapuram. India are also slated to play five T20Is against the Windies between October 6 and 17.
Devdutt Padikkal, who recently cracked twin centuries at No. 3 during India’s Test tour to Sri Lanka, was named captain of the squad picked for the two four-day games, starting in Puducherry on September 22. The Karnataka batter is currently in action for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai.
With a chunk of first-choice players set to be away for India’s Asian Games campaign, the selectors have blooded in a line of performers from the previous domestic season, including the 2026 IPL season. The red-ball leg of the tournament will also coincide with the Irani Cup tie, starting October 1 in Srinagar, involving J&K and a Rest of India side that will be picked by the national selectors.
India A squads for Australia A series
India A Multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*
India A One-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal [VC], Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur.
*Subject to fitness clearance
|No
|Date
|Day (to)
|Date (to)
|Match
|Venue
|1
|22-Sep-26
|Fri
|25-Sep-26
|1st Multi-Day
|
Puducherry
|2
|29-Sep-26
|Fri
|02-Oct-26
|2nd Multi-Day
|
Puducherry
|3
|06-Oct-26
|1st One Day
|
Puducherry
|4
|09-Oct-26
|2nd One Day
|
Puducherry
|5
|11-Oct-26
|3rd One Day
|
Puducherry
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.