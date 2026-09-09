India A squads for AUS series: Pandya returns; Padikkal, Gaikwad named captains

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to make a return to competitive action for the first time in five months as the national selectors named him in the India A squad for next month’s white-ball games against Australia A in Puducherry.

Pandya, who led Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2026 season after lifting his second successive T20 World Cup, missed four matches due to back spasms. He was subsequently ruled out of India’s home series against Afghanistan due to a quadriceps strain. While he was expected to soon attain full fitness, Pandya suffered a fresh leg injury, ruling him out of the three-match Afghanistan T20Is, starting Sunday.