scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

India A pacers grab five wickets as South Africa A reach 233/7 on Day 1

Navdeep Saini (2/54), Ishan Porel (2/26) and Arzan Nagwaswalla (1/44) shared five wickets among them, while spinners Saurabh Kumar (1/64) and Baba Aparajith (1/34) accounted for one batter each.

By: PTI |
Updated: December 1, 2021 12:21:39 am
India A pacers grabbed five wickets as South Africa A reached 233 for seven (Twitter/BCCI)

India A pacers grabbed five wickets as South Africa A reached 233 for seven on the opening day of the second unofficial Test here on Tuesday.

Speedsters Navdeep Saini (2/54), who has lost his place in the Indian team, Ishan Porel (2/26) and left-armer Arzan Nagwaswalla (1/44) shared five wickets among them, while spinners Saurabh Kumar (1/64) and Baba Aparajith (1/34) accounted for one batter each.

George Linde (44) was the top scorer for his side on day one.

Nagwaswalla got rid of rival skipper Peter Malan (0) in his very first over before openers Sarel Erwee (38) and Raynard van Tonder (34) stitched a 72-run partnership.

Opting to bat, South African A batters Zubayr Hamza (31) and Sinethemba Qeshile (32) and Linde (44) had good starts but they couldn’t go the distance as Indian bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

Linde’s knock included three fours and one maximum. He had a 53 run-partnership with Marco Jansen (38 not out) before Saini dismissed him in the 83rd over.

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Naushad Khan bowled one over each and went wickekless.

Brief Scores:

South Africa A: 233 for 7 in 85 overs (George Linde 44, Sarel Erwee 38; Ishan Porel 2/26.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win awards
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 30: Latest News