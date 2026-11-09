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India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak said that the three unofficial Tests between India A and New Zealand A have helped the Test specialists to understand the nature of the tracks for the upcoming 2-match series, right after the ODIs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna are some of the Test regulars who have taken part in the A series.
“A lot of India A-related matches have also involved our red-ball players. That is a big advantage for the batters as well as the bowlers. The bowlers get an idea of where to bowl, what lengths to target, how much to hit the deck and how much assistance they can expect from the surface,” Kotak said ahead of the third ODI match between the two sides in Hamilton.
Kotak also said that the Test specialists will start their preparations from November 11, with skipper Shubman Gill, senior opener KL Rahul, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and pacer Anshul Kamboj leaving for Wellington after the third ODI. Also, the white-ball pace trio of Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, and Arshdeep Singh will stay back to help the Indian Test squad prepare.
“I think three bowlers are going to stay back anyway. Gurnoor, maybe Nabi, and I think Arsh is also staying back,” Kotak said.
“All in all, I think the preparation has been very good. On top of that, the Test players will go for a camp from the 11th, where we will get five or six sessions. Fingers crossed, we should be ready for the Test series as well,” he added.
The coaching team will also split, with head coach Gautam Gambhir staying back for the fourth and fifth ODIs scheduled on November 13 and 15 at Mount Maunganui in Tauranga.
“As far as I understand, Gautam will obviously have to be here because of the upcoming World Cup. So, he will stay here. Probably, Sairaj (Bahutule) will also stay here,” Kotak said. “Morne (Morkel) and some other members of the staff will go to Wellington. These are the current plans, but as I said, the final decision is up to Gautam. So, things can change. We will just try to ensure that the players get the required workload, fitness and practice. They should get enough preparation, depending on the conditions available to us,” he added.