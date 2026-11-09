India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak said that the three unofficial Tests between India A and New Zealand A have helped the Test specialists to understand the nature of the tracks for the upcoming 2-match series, right after the ODIs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna are some of the Test regulars who have taken part in the A series.

“A lot of India A-related matches have also involved our red-ball players. That is a big advantage for the batters as well as the bowlers. The bowlers get an idea of where to bowl, what lengths to target, how much to hit the deck and how much assistance they can expect from the surface,” Kotak said ahead of the third ODI match between the two sides in Hamilton.