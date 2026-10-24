Rahul falls for duck, Jaiswal for 17 as India’s Test stars crumble against New Zealand A

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The India A batting lineup consisting of a number of players expected to part of the senior side that will face New Zealand in two Test matches next month collapsed to a score of 113 in the first innings of the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A on Saturday. The match is the first of three unofficial Tests that India A play against New Zealand A.
As many as seven player out of the India A playing eleven for the match are part of the Indian Test squad for the two-match series. Of these, only three — Devdutt Padikkal (32), Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and Anshul Kamboj (10) – managed to get to double-digit scores. KL Rahul, vice-captain of the Indian squad, fell for an eight-ball duck. He is set to open the innings with Jaiswal for India and the same was the case on Friday for India A and the stand lasted just 15 balls, producing five runs.
Dhruv Jurel, who is captain of India A, fell for one run while Washington Sundar fell for a six-ball duck. Akash Deep came in at No.10 and fell for a two-ball duck. The highest scorer for India A was Vidarbha’s Yash Rathod, who made 44 in 49 balls.
India’s first Test against New Zealand starts on November 19 in Wellington, followed by the second Test on November 27 in Christchurch. The series is the last leg of India’s tour of the country, consisting of the ongoing five-match T20I series and a five-match ODI series. India won the first T20I by four wickets, chasing down a target of 226 with two balls to spare. In the second T20I, India have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. Both games are taking place in Christchurch, after which the series moves to Wellington.
The Test series will be the first between the two sides since India fell to a humiliating 3-0 loss in the 2024 series. It was the first time that New Zealand had won more than one Test in a series in India, let alone win a series in the country.