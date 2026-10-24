Rahul falls for duck, Jaiswal for 17 as India’s Test stars crumble against New Zealand A

The India A batting lineup consisting of a number of players expected to part of the senior side that will face New Zealand in two Test matches next month collapsed to a score of 113 in the first innings of the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A on Saturday. The match is the first of three unofficial Tests that India A play against New Zealand A.

As many as seven player out of the India A playing eleven for the match are part of the Indian Test squad for the two-match series. Of these, only three — Devdutt Padikkal (32), Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and Anshul Kamboj (10) – managed to get to double-digit scores. KL Rahul, vice-captain of the Indian squad, fell for an eight-ball duck. He is set to open the innings with Jaiswal for India and the same was the case on Friday for India A and the stand lasted just 15 balls, producing five runs.