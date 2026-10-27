India A miss comeback win by one wicket, bad light against NZ A

India A earned a comeback draw against New Zealand A in the first unofficial Test at Lincoln’s Bert Sutcliffe Oval, eventually missing out on an outright win by only one wicket on Tuesday.

After a batting collapse up front in the first innings, when they were skittled for 113 and conceded a 204-run lead, India A mounted a comeback on the third day of the four-day game. After losing openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul early for a second successive innings, the Indians were steered by a massive century from Devdutt Padikkal. The India No. 3 cracked his career-best score for the outfit across 16 appearances but missed out on a double century as he was adjudged caught behind on 199.

The left-hander received able support from Sai Sudharsan (91), Yash Rathod (66) and Washington Sundar (52). The lower-order, comprising Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj, also chipped in with quick cameos that shored up the Indians to 517, setting a 313-run target.

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Earlier in the day, Nabi’s new-ball burst snipped the NZ A top-order, dismissing captain Rhys Marlu, No. 3 Tim Robinson and Matthew Boyle within the first five overs. Despite opener Curtis Heaphy holding fort, the India A bowlers struck through the middle-order before rain and bad light partly disrupted the game. After the umpires allowed only the spinners to operate briefly due to bad light in the third session, Padikkal turned out to be India’s unlikely wicket-taker in a spell alongside Sundar.

Devdutt padikkal 2nd wicket

Look that smile after taking wicket 😭

DDP The All-rounder

Batting – Fielding – Bowling -✅

Total Team man 💪🏻 https://t.co/5WkoefUzmD — SAIF ❤️‍🔥 (@munawar_army) October 27, 2026

Padikkal struck off the first ball of his spell, dismissing pacer Fraser Sheat caught by KL Rahul at first slip. The 26-year-old backed it up with another wicket two overs later, removing Zak Gibson with a similar dismissal caught by Rahul in the slips. The twin strikes are the first two wickets of Padikkal’s First Class career, having previously bowled only 14 overs in the format.

When the pacers were allowed to resume nearing the 6 pm mark at the venue, Akash Deep castled No. 10 Simon Keene leg-before on five. Bad light called for another stoppage in play 45 minutes later.

The umpires, however, brought the curtains down 65 overs into the innings with NZ A eking out a draw with one wicket to spare at 7:50 pm.

Padikkal’s well-rounded performance in challenging conditions has come ahead of the Test series, in which he is slated to bat at No. 3. Last month, after his second hundred in Sri Lanka, he had said: “Obviously, there have been great players who have played at number three for India over the years, and I’m sure there’ll be a lot more scrutiny on me and a lot more comparisons made.”

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The series in New Zealand is expected to test him if the ball moves around in conditions amiable for seam bowling, and his performances will be watched closely.