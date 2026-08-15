India to start 600th Test on Independence Day in Galle: Relive milestone moments

India become only the third team after England and Australia to feature in 600 Test matches as they open the series against Sri Lanka in Galle on Independence Day.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readAug 15, 2026 07:50 AM IST
Shubman Gill will lead India in their 600th Test which begins on the country's 80th Independence Day in Galle. (CREIMAS)Shubman Gill will lead India in their 600th Test which begins on the country's 80th Independence Day in Galle. (CREIMAS)
Make us preferred source on Google

India will begin their landmark 600th Test match on the country’s 80th Independence Day against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday.

In their first Test tour of the island nation in nine years, India will become only the third team in history to have recorded 600 Test appearances to date, after England(1097) and Australia (883).

ALSO READ | India’s Galle goals: Killing spin demons, nailing batting spots, staying afloat in WTC

The country played their first-ever Test match in June 1932, taking on England at Lord’s, suffering a 158-run defeat.

Registering their first Test victory took India 25 Tests and 20 years. After playing England, Australia and West Indies – for 12 losses and as many draws – India notched up an innings and six-run victory over England in Madras under the leadership of the legendary Vijay Hazare on February 10, 1952.

India remained a middling team, ranked sixth-best in the world in the 20th century. Pakistan and South Africa, who played considerably fewer games than India during this period, recorded more wins.

India’s milestone matches

No. Opponent Date Venue Result
1st Test England 25-Jun-1932 Lord’s
ENG (158 runs)
100th Test England 13-Jul-1967 Birmingham
ENG (132 runs)
200th Test Pakistan 10-Dec-1982 Lahore Drawn
300th Test South Africa 20-Nov-1996 Ahmedabad IND (64 runs)
400th Test West Indies 30-Jun-2006 Kingston IND (49 runs)
500th Test New Zealand 22-Sep-2016 Kanpur IND (197 runs)

Turn of the 21st century

The 21st century brought about a remarkable uptick in India’s Test fortunes. In these 25 years, India have won 123 of 263 Tests and stands third among all teams, only behind Australia and England.

Story continues below this ad

India’s result progression

  • After 25 Tests –  Won: 1, Loss: 12, Draw: 12
  • After 100 Tests – Won: 10, Loss: 40, Draw: 50
  • After 200 Tests – Won: 35, Loss: 72, Draw: 93, Tied: 1
  • After 300 Tests – Won: 56, Loss: 98, Draw: 145, Tied: 1
  • After 400 Tests – Won: 88, Loss: 129, Draw: 182, Tied: 1
  • After 500 Tests – Won: 130, Loss: 157, Draw: 212, Tied: 1
  • After 599* Tests – Won: 186, Loss: 188, Draw: 224, Tied: 1

A pivotal phase in India’s resurgence came when MS Dhoni passed the reins of the Test side to Virat Kohli. Between 2014 and 2020, Kohli led India to 40 wins in 68 Tests with a 58.82 win percentage.

ALSO READ | Why Sri Lanka can end their 11-year drought against India

“It’s a big honour and privilege for me to captain India in any Test match,” Gill told reporters in Galle.

“Captaining India in our 600th Test is a huge honour and doing it on India’s Independence Day makes it even more special.”

Story continues below this ad

India’s record in the longest format, however, has been dented in recent years, suffering major home defeats against New Zealand (0-3 in 2024) and South Africa (0-2) last year. Having missed out on the World Test Championship final last year, India are currently ranked fifth in the ongoing cycle, with four wins in nine matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments