India to start 600th Test on Independence Day in Galle: Relive milestone moments

Shubman Gill will lead India in their 600th Test which begins on the country's 80th Independence Day in Galle. (CREIMAS)

India will begin their landmark 600th Test match on the country’s 80th Independence Day against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday.

In their first Test tour of the island nation in nine years, India will become only the third team in history to have recorded 600 Test appearances to date, after England(1097) and Australia (883).

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The country played their first-ever Test match in June 1932, taking on England at Lord’s, suffering a 158-run defeat.

Registering their first Test victory took India 25 Tests and 20 years. After playing England, Australia and West Indies – for 12 losses and as many draws – India notched up an innings and six-run victory over England in Madras under the leadership of the legendary Vijay Hazare on February 10, 1952.