‘India 2026 is better than India 2007’ – Virender Sehwag backs hosts to defend T20 World Cup

Virender Sehwag believes India is better placed than ever before to repeat their feat from 2011 and win another world title at home, calling the team big favourites for the T20 World Cup this month. India begin their quest to become the first side ever to defend the World T20 title against the USA on Friday. Doing so would also make them the first team to win it at home.
Raving about their chances, former India opener Sehwag said that the 2026 side is even better than the 2007 side, led by MS Dhoni, that won the inaugural edition of the event. He believes the team has the right combination and balance, as well as some X-factor players in both batting and bowling departments.
“The Indian team is very good. And they are performing very well under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz. “There’s a lot of experience and some young players too. And they rightly say that there is no better combination of experience and youth.”
“According to me, this team is better than the one that we won the 2007 T20 World Cup with. They have good all-rounders and spinners. Best fast bowlers in the world and the top order is in form,” he added. “I have every hope, good reason to believe, that we will repeat what happened in 2011 and win it at home.”
Sehwag especially mentioned Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spin, as well as the ‘underrated’ abilities of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in the lower order. But he believes Abhishek Sharma’s fast starts and top form will give India the biggest edge. He even compared the 25-year-old left-hander to himself.
“I think the way Abhishek Sharma gives them starts, the way I used to, is a big advantage for India,” he said. “When he’s in form and batting at his 200+ strike rate, it’s hard to take the game away from them.”
