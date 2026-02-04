‘India 2026 is better than India 2007’ – Virender Sehwag backs hosts to defend T20 World Cup

Indian players huddle together at the start of the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Virender Sehwag believes India is better placed than ever before to repeat their feat from 2011 and win another world title at home, calling the team big favourites for the T20 World Cup this month. India begin their quest to become the first side ever to defend the World T20 title against the USA on Friday. Doing so would also make them the first team to win it at home.

Raving about their chances, former India opener Sehwag said that the 2026 side is even better than the 2007 side, led by MS Dhoni, that won the inaugural edition of the event. He believes the team has the right combination and balance, as well as some X-factor players in both batting and bowling departments.