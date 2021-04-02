10 Years, A Billion Dreams: India’s heroes mark anniversary of 2011 World Cup win

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of India’s historic second ICC World Cup victory, former and active cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh took to social media on Friday.

On April 2, 2011, India had beaten Sri Lanka in the summit clash to lift the World Cup trophy after a gap of 28 years. The MS Dhoni-led unit became the first team to win the world event on home soil.

Chasing a stiff target of 275, India were put on their backfoot early on as both the openers — Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar — were sent back to the pavilion in the opening powerplay. But crucial knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97) and MS Dhoni (91*) got the hosts over the line with ten balls to spare.

🇱🇰 A brilliant ton from Jayawardene sets up the game

🇮🇳 India stumble before Gambhir steps up

🙌 MS Dhoni finishes things off in style The @cricketworldcup 2011 Final was an absolute classic. Watch the highlights 🎥 #CWC11Rewind — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2021

Tendulkar, who has been hospitalised after returning a positive COVID-19 test, also took to social media to wish the fans on the tenth anniversary of the historic win.

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

“April 2, 2011 – a day when history was created!” wrote Yuvraj on Twitter.

April 2, 2011 – a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades! Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 #AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kCR7pTL6Bx — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2021

Other World Cup-winning heroes like Gambhir and Sehwag also shared their feelings.

April 2: 10 years ago , the moment of a lifetime. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mhicAPqDL2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 2, 2021

A billion Indians won the World Cup on this day! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #10Years #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/o6DaUibGKl — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2021

#10years of winning the World Cup, fulfilling the dream of every Indian around the world. It’s such a nostalgic feeling where I can relive each moment of lifting the trophy & making our country proud. It will be cherished forever. #Worldcup2011 #IndianCricketTeam @BCCI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IFOttlXbUr — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2021

It’s been 10 years but there are many memories still afresh. 2011 World Cup win – The golden moment which always will stay close to my heart. What a night it was for one billion Indian fans! pic.twitter.com/UCi25KVbti — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 2, 2021

Hear @harbhajan_singh give his firsthand account of the best day in any Indian cricket fan’s life #OnThisDay 🔟 years ago, a billion people celebrated a victory for the ages! 💙#CWC11 #WorldChampions pic.twitter.com/GdrL56k7iV — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 2, 2021

India are yet to win a World Cup since that day. The 2013 Champions Trophy is India’s only ICC trophy after the 2011 World Cup triumph.