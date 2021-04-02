scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
10 Years, A Billion Dreams: India's heroes mark anniversary of 2011 World Cup win

On April 2, 2011, India had beaten Sri Lanka in the summit clash to lift the ODI World Cup trophy after a gap of 28 years.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 2, 2021 2:33:00 pm
India players celebrate with the coveted ICC World Cup trophy in 2011. (File)

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of India’s historic second ICC World Cup victory, former and active cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh took to social media on Friday.

On April 2, 2011, India had beaten Sri Lanka in the summit clash to lift the World Cup trophy after a gap of 28 years. The MS Dhoni-led unit became the first team to win the world event on home soil.

Chasing a stiff target of 275, India were put on their backfoot early on as both the openers — Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar — were sent back to the pavilion in the opening powerplay. But crucial knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97) and MS Dhoni (91*) got the hosts over the line with ten balls to spare.

Tendulkar, who has been hospitalised after returning a positive COVID-19 test, also took to social media to wish the fans on the tenth anniversary of the historic win.

“April 2, 2011 – a day when history was created!” wrote Yuvraj on Twitter.

Other World Cup-winning heroes like Gambhir and Sehwag also shared their feelings.

India are yet to win a World Cup since that day. The 2013 Champions Trophy is India’s only ICC trophy after the 2011 World Cup triumph.

