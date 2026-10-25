India become first team to 200 T20I wins after joining Pakistan in exclusive list

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India’s 2nd T20I win over New Zealand has made them the first men’s team in the history of the format to get to 200 outright wins. It was also India’s 300th T20I, making the only side other than Pakistan to play as many matches in the shortest format of men’s cricket.
India had their backs to the wall for much of their chase on a tricky pitch in Christchurch. However, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy turned it around in the death overs and took them over the line with one ball to spare. India have lost just 83 of the 300 games they have played, thus giving them a win loss ratio of 2.409 percent, according to ESPNCricinfo. This is the best among the top five teams with most T20I matches under their belt. It is also the best for any of the 12 ICC Full Member nations. In addition to the 200 outright wins, India have also won five games via the Super Over and one through a bowl-out.
India chased down 68 runs in the last five overs of their innings, which is the most they have chased in that period of a T20I game. Their previous best was 60 against Pakistan at the MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The partnership between Tilak and Reddy, which ended unbeaten on 69 in 30 balls, is the highest for India for the seventh wicket or lower. The previous highest was an unconquered 63 between Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya for the seventh wicket, also against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2019.
New Zealand are trailing the two-match series 2-0. India won the first T20I by chasing down a target of 226.
The third T20I will be held in Wellington, followed by the fourt in Auckland. The series will be concluded in Hamilton. This will be followed by a five-match ODI series starting on November 4, followed by a two-match Test series starting on November 19.