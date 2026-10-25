India become first team to 200 T20I wins after joining Pakistan in exclusive list

India’s 2nd T20I win over New Zealand has made them the first men’s team in the history of the format to get to 200 outright wins. It was also India’s 300th T20I, making the only side other than Pakistan to play as many matches in the shortest format of men’s cricket.

India had their backs to the wall for much of their chase on a tricky pitch in Christchurch. However, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy turned it around in the death overs and took them over the line with one ball to spare. India have lost just 83 of the 300 games they have played, thus giving them a win loss ratio of 2.409 percent, according to ESPNCricinfo. This is the best among the top five teams with most T20I matches under their belt. It is also the best for any of the 12 ICC Full Member nations. In addition to the 200 outright wins, India have also won five games via the Super Over and one through a bowl-out.