0/3: Rohit, Kohli and Iyer fall in first-over ducks as India hit all-time low in NZ

India were left shellshocked at the start of their 334-run chase against in Mount Maunganui on Thursday as heavyweight batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer fell for ducks in the first over of the innings.

New Zealand seamer Matt Henry retraced memories of his iconic spell against India from the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester as he snipped Rohit for a golden duck and followed up to dismiss Kohli three balls later. On his ODI captaincy debut, Iyer was trapped leg-before for a golden duck after a sharp nip-backer from Henry.

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India hence marked a dubious ODI low as the marked only the third instance of a team losing three wickets for no runs on board in the first over of an innings.

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It was also only the second time in 16 years that India lost both Rohit and Kohli for ducks in the same ODI. The senior duo previously fell for blobs in the same innings against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2010.

The duck was also Rohit’s second of the series after having fallen early against the Kiwis in the series opener in Auckland. However, the latest innings marked the first time the 39-year-old was dismissed for a golden duck in 205 innings as an opener for India. Rohit was undone by sudden and steep bounce, clipping the outside edge to second slip.

Kohli was then castled by an incoming delivery that kept a touch low to breach his defences before an encore left Iyer caught leg-before.

Pakistan were the first team to lose three wickets in the opening over of an innings for no runs, having encountered South Africa seam legend Shaun Pollock in a match in Lahore in 1997. Bangladesh were subjected to a similar hostile start by Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas in the first over during the 2003 World Cup match.

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India were dented further in New Zealand’s menacing seam-swing combine. Playing the first match of the series, Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught in the cordon off Kyle Jamieson before No. 6 Axar Patel got a reprieve off a dropped catch at point first ball.