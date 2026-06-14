Live now

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: IND lock horns with PAK in Edgbaston

India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's India will take on Fatima Sana's Pakistan on Sunday at Edgbaston in T20 World Cup 2026; Toss at 7:00 PM IST

By: Sports Desk
Updated: Jun 14, 2026 03:24 PM IST
Make us preferred source on Google
IND vs PAKIndia Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2026 Live. (FILE photo)

India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women will take on Fatima Sana’s Pakistan women in match six of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 cricket World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday

In November last year, India broke their trophy drought to win the first ICC title in the 50-over World Cup at home. They will look to continue adding to their trophy count, starting Sunday against their arch-rivals. And the head-to-head stats heavily favour the Indians.

Story continues below this ad

13-3 is the lead India enjoys in the T20 version against Pakistan. And the last meeting between the two sides was in Dubai ICC T20 World Cup 2024, when India thumped Pakistan by six wickets. However, one way Pakistan can get the better of India is by picking up openers early who need to perform consistently for India’s success in the competition.

Scroll down for all the live updates of India vs Pakistan

Live Blog
15:20 (IST)14 Jun 2026

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: India predicted XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, N. Shree Charani.

15:10 (IST)14 Jun 2026

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Hola!

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Pakistan, and as always, these games have an edge compared to other games, and India wants to continue their trophy hunt by backing up their ODI World Cup win in November by winning this T20 World Cup and it starts today at Edgbaston it is going to be cracking game of cricket do stay with us to get all the live updates.

Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh: key to India’s T20 World Cup hopes

Deepti, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh perform vastly different roles, yet each influences a phase of the game that could determine whether India finally goes the distance. (CREIMAS)

In 2017, the Indian women’s cricket team lost the ODI World Cup final in England, but their spectacular run—anchored by Harmanpreet Kaur’s iconic 171 runs against Australia—sparked massive public interest and transformed women's cricket in India.

Nine years later (in 2026), the team returns to England. While only three veteran players (Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma) remain from that 2017 squad, they return as reigning ODI world champions with the opportunity to achieve a historic white-ball double. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments