India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: IND lock horns with PAK in Edgbaston

India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women will take on Fatima Sana’s Pakistan women in match six of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 cricket World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday
In November last year, India broke their trophy drought to win the first ICC title in the 50-over World Cup at home. They will look to continue adding to their trophy count, starting Sunday against their arch-rivals. And the head-to-head stats heavily favour the Indians.
13-3 is the lead India enjoys in the T20 version against Pakistan. And the last meeting between the two sides was in Dubai ICC T20 World Cup 2024, when India thumped Pakistan by six wickets. However, one way Pakistan can get the better of India is by picking up openers early who need to perform consistently for India’s success in the competition.
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India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: India predicted XI
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, N. Shree Charani.
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Hola!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Pakistan, and as always, these games have an edge compared to other games, and India wants to continue their trophy hunt by backing up their ODI World Cup win in November by winning this T20 World Cup and it starts today at Edgbaston it is going to be cracking game of cricket do stay with us to get all the live updates.