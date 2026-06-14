India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: IND lock horns with PAK in Edgbaston

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2026 Live. (FILE photo)

India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women will take on Fatima Sana’s Pakistan women in match six of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 cricket World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday

In November last year, India broke their trophy drought to win the first ICC title in the 50-over World Cup at home. They will look to continue adding to their trophy count, starting Sunday against their arch-rivals. And the head-to-head stats heavily favour the Indians.

Story continues below this ad 13-3 is the lead India enjoys in the T20 version against Pakistan. And the last meeting between the two sides was in Dubai ICC T20 World Cup 2024, when India thumped Pakistan by six wickets. However, one way Pakistan can get the better of India is by picking up openers early who need to perform consistently for India’s success in the competition. Scroll down for all the live updates of India vs Pakistan