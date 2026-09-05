India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score, Asia Cup 2026: IND-W, PAK-W renew rivalry, toss and team news coming up

India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2026 Live: IND take on PAK in Dubai. (Credit: ACC)

After already qualifying for the semifinals of the Asia Cup, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in a high voltage clash on Saturday. If Pakistan win tonight, they will also join India as one of the semifinalists while a loss will see them needing a victory against Hong Kong, China in their last match of the group.

As in recent times, regardless of men’s and women’s matches, India have been heavy favourites against their neighbours with Saturday’s encounter being no different. Vice captain Smriti Mandhana looks in hot form after scoring 124 runs against Hong Kong, China in their last match, becoming the highest-ever run scorer in Women’s internationals, surpassing Mithali Raj.

Story continues below this ad Her opening partner Shafali Verma also looks in good touch, having slammed 64 in the first match vs Thailand while the bowling line up has been on fire with the Women in Blue skittling out Thailand for 65 and Hong Kong, China for just 59. The only area of concern for India here is that No.3 Pratika Rawal hasn’t been able to compensate for Jemimah Rodrigues absence while captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh are due a big score. FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES OF INDIA VS PAKISTAN ASIA CUP MATCH BELOW Live Updates Sep 5, 2026 07:26 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live: Records Mandhana broke against Hong Kong, China Most runs in women’s international cricket: 10880 – Smriti Mandhana 10868 – Mithali Raj 10740 – Suzie Bates 10273 – Charlotte Edwards 10007 – Stafanie Taylor Most centuries in Women’s international cricket 18 – Smriti Mandhana 17 – Meg Lanning 17 – Laura Wolvaardt 15 – Hayley Matthews 14 – Suzie Bates 14 – Tammy Beaumont Most 50-plus scores in Women’s international cricket 93 – Mithali Raj 93 – Smriti Mandhana 80 – Charlotte Edwards 79 – Suzie Bates 74 -Stafanie Taylor 74 – Laura Wolvaardt Sep 5, 2026 07:22 PM IST India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Live: All eyes on Mandhana For more than a decade into her career, hundreds didn’t arrive as frequently to Smriti Mandhana as the quality of her batting suggested they should. There were plenty of starts and fifties across countries and formats, enough to establish her among the best batters of her generation. But converting those innings into hundreds remained an area for improvement. The last two years have changed that. Mandhana’s 124 from 64 balls against Hong Kong in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday was her 18th international century, taking her past Meg Lanning for the most hundreds in women’s international cricket. During the same innings, she also went past Mithali Raj’s 10868 runs to become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket. Mandhana now has 10880. (READ MORE) Sep 5, 2026 07:19 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live: Check out the two squads India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar Sep 5, 2026 07:18 PM IST India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Live: Asia Cup numbers In Asia Cup encounters, India enjoy a huge difference with Pakistan over the years with the Women in Blue winning 6 matches as opposed to their neighbours' 1. Sep 5, 2026 07:16 PM IST India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Live: Last time they met The last time India and Pakistan met was in the Women's T20 World Cup with the Women in Blue coming out on top after Deepti Sharma's 5-wicket haul. Batting first, India posted 170/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's 68. Chasing, Pakistan were bundled out for just 106 runs.. Sep 5, 2026 07:12 PM IST India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Live: Check out our preview here In its tenth iteration, the Women’s Asia Cup has garnered lukewarm response. The usual suspects have made the gulf between the field’s strongest and weakest sides more apparent than ever before. No David has come remotely close to troubling a Goliath. Records have fallen — Smriti Mandhana alone set a clutch of them on Thursday — but there has barely been anyone around to witness it. Into this setting walks the tournament’s most anticipated fixture — India versus Pakistan. (READ MORE) Sep 5, 2026 07:09 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live: Head to head Matches: 17 India wins: 14 Pakistan wins: 3 Sep 5, 2026 07:08 PM IST India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Live: Predicted Xis India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal Sep 5, 2026 07:04 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live: Hello and Welcome The Indian team have already qualified for the Asia Cup semifinals but they are unlikely to lower their guards against Pakistan in the high profile group stage clash on Saturday. While India will be playing for pride, the match presents an opportunity to Pakistan to qualify for the semis. If they win, they are through. If they don't, they will have to win their last group match against Hong Kong China. All to play for tonight, follow us for live updates. There has been barely a contest between the two sides in the last five meetings across formats. (AP Photo) Women’s Asia Cup: Despite the unequal rivalry, India-Pakistan match could raise temperature The buck stops with this. In its tenth iteration, the Women’s Asia Cup has garnered lukewarm response. The usual suspects have made the gulf between the field’s strongest and weakest sides more apparent than ever before. No David has come remotely close to troubling a Goliath. Records have fallen — Smriti Mandhana alone set a clutch of them on Thursday — but there has barely been anyone around to witness it. Into this setting walks the tournament’s most anticipated fixture — India versus Pakistan.

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