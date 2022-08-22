IND vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Cricket dedicates 2nd ODI to fight against childhood cancer

Zimbabwe Cricket, who is hosting India for three-match ODI seires, has come forward to support the battle against childhood cancer by dedicating the second ODI between India and Zimbabwe, played on Saturday at Harare Sports Club. India won the match by five wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 lead.
The cricket board of Zimbabwe said in a statement that they are supporting The NGO- KidzCan Zimbabwe- whose mandate includes providing chemotherapy drugs, bus fares, diagnostics, nutritional requirements and psychosocial support to children suffering from cancer in the country.
Zimbabwe national team players Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza and Bradley Evans had visited the children’s oncology ward at Parirenyatwa Hospital on the eve of the second ODI against India. They donated hampers and toys to each of the 26 young cancer patients in the ward.
A framed playing shirt signed by the Zimbabwe squad was also presented to Kidzcan Zimbabwe Chairman Dave Mills, who was accompanied by seven-year-old eye cancer survivor Takunda Maguhu.
Subscriber Only Stories
Takunda also received a signed cricket ball from the player of the match, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, before he posed for pictures with Zimbabwe Captain Chakabva and his India counterpart KL Rahul.
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging marketsPremium
Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
HSCAP Kerala +1 Third Allotment 2022 results declared; how to check
Chennai Corporation issues orders to stop construction of over 2,000 unauthorised buildings
Supreme Court seeks Gujarat govt’s reply on activist Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea
SC agrees to list plea seeking review of PMLA judgement
Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference opts out of meeting called by NC over J-K voter list
Manchester United go for broke: After Casemiro, Pulisic, Antony on the radar
Jailer: Rajinikanth plays a man you don’t want to mess with in intense first look. See photo
Fallout from FIFA suspension continues: Indian football team’s matches against Singapore, Vietnam cancelled
Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor hints about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding, Karan Johar says ‘bacche kamaal ke honge’
Miss Universe to now allow married women, mothers to participate?
New Zealand beat Windies in 3rd ODI, clinch series 2-1
Boy ‘dismisses’ statue holding a bat with brilliant spin delivery. Watch video