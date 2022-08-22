IND vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Cricket dedicates 2nd ODI to fight against childhood cancer

Zimbabwe Cricket, who is hosting India for three-match ODI seires, has come forward to support the battle against childhood cancer by dedicating the second ODI between India and Zimbabwe, played on Saturday at Harare Sports Club. India won the match by five wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The cricket board of Zimbabwe said in a statement that they are supporting The NGO- KidzCan Zimbabwe- whose mandate includes providing chemotherapy drugs, bus fares, diagnostics, nutritional requirements and psychosocial support to children suffering from cancer in the country.

Zimbabwe national team players Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza and Bradley Evans had visited the children’s oncology ward at Parirenyatwa Hospital on the eve of the second ODI against India. They donated hampers and toys to each of the 26 young cancer patients in the ward.

A framed playing shirt signed by the Zimbabwe squad was also presented to Kidzcan Zimbabwe Chairman Dave Mills, who was accompanied by seven-year-old eye cancer survivor Takunda Maguhu.

Takunda also received a signed cricket ball from the player of the match, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, before he posed for pictures with Zimbabwe Captain Chakabva and his India counterpart KL Rahul.