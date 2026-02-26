India vs Zimbabwe Today Match Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson and Axar Patel to return for IND vs ZIM in Chennai

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe on Thursday in Chennai. For the hosts, it is a must-win game. They have played some pretty decent cricket through the tournament, but their first game against South Africa and India was completely outplayed.

Sanju Samson is expected to return to the side to break the sequence of left-handers in the batting order. However, Samson, coming into the tournament, has been in a pretty ordinary form and got his opportunity against Namibia, where he managed to get 22 runs from eight balls. Apart from that, Axar Patel was benched for the game against South Africa, with the form the all-rounder was in, and he too will return to the side.