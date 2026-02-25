India vs Zimbabwe Chennai Stadium Pitch-Weather Report, T20 World Cup 2026: What will the conditions be like for IND vs ZIM match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Chennai MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: After losing to South Africa in Ahmedabad last weekend, India will be taking on Zimbabwe in a do or die match in Chennai on Thursday. With the Men in Blue’s net run rate taking a massive hit in that 76-run loss, their path to the semis got all the more difficult when West Indies thrashed Zimbabwe on Monday by 107 runs with the Windies now having a run rate of 5.350, followed by South Africa’s 3.800. India, meanwhile, have a run rate of -3.880 and will have to win both matches against Windies and Zimbabwe to stay alive in the competition.

In order to start their comeback, India need a big win against Zimbabwe in Chennai but with their batters not in good touch, it’s a task easier said than done. Only Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube have looked in form while big hitter Abhishek Sharma hasn’t got going with 3 ducks and just 15 vs South Africa to show for his efforts in this tournament. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are also inconsistent while Hardik Pandya has been disappointing with the bat.

According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Thursday will be 31 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be hazy and sunny. The temperature rises to 32 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 27 degrees in the evening. The conditions are expected to continue to be a bit hazy throughout the day but will be clear by the time the match starts. There’s no chance of rain.