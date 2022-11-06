IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup report card: Surya shines at MCG, wicket-keeping dilemma continues

India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs at MCG on Sunday in their T20 World Cup encounter. Surya Kumar Yadav played a blinder of an innings and the bowlers followed it up with brilliant bowling. All in all, it was a complete performance by the Men in Blue.

India reached the T20 World Cup semifinal for the fourth time and will play England on Thursday.

Here’s the report card for India’s XI in their final Super 12 match.

KL Rahul 51(35)

The 30-year-old had a brilliant outing against Zimbabwe after coming into form in the last game against Bangladesh. He scored another stylish 50 today while playing his trademark pickup shots over fine leg and cut shots over point. Coincidentally, he was once again dismissed as soon as he reached his half century.

Rohit Sharma 15(13)

The Indian skipper had another disappointing outing in the middle as his slump continues. After scoring a 50 in the second game against the Netherlands the batter has hardly scored any runs. Though he is leading the side well taking them through to the semis his form is surely a matter of concern for both him and team management.

Virat Kohli 26(25)

A rare failure for King Kohli after his heroics against Pakistan at the same venue in the opening game for the side. The 34-year-old was all set to score another big inning today. However, trying to force the issue against Zimbabwe spinner Williams was caught at long-on. Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 246 runs which involves three 50s.

Suryakumar Yadav 61(25)

Suryakumar slammed the fourth fastest 50 in the World cup and this has to be one of the best innings of this world cup. Some of the strokes made by the inform batter were outstanding. His six-hitting behind the wicket was outrageous, to say the least. The 32-year-old hit four gigantic sixes to go with six stylish boundaries as he put the Zimbabwean bowlers to the sword.

Rishabh Pant 3(5)

Replacing Dinesh Karthik as a wicket-keeper batsman and coming in as a left-hander to add variety to the batting lineup Rishab Pant failed with the willow. The 24-year-old was dismissed courtesy of an excellent catch by Sean Williams.

Hardik Pandya 18(18) and 3-16(2)

Along with Suryakumar, Hardik forged a good partnership of 65 runs to take India over the 180 run-mark. Just when he was looking to take on the attack he got out to Ngrava. The all-rounder had a good day with the ball. He pinned down the Zimbabwean batters and chipped in with crucial wickets in crucial periods of the game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1-11(3)

The swing master made the new ball talk again and was once again lethal with new cherry with some help from the surface. He picked up opener Madhevere on the first ball of the innings.

Arshdeep Singh 1-9(2)

The left-arm seamer bowled two overs and picked up one wicket of Chakabva. After the match-winning performance against Bangladesh, Arshdeep continued his good form and impressed everyone with his ability to ball with the new ball and at the death.

Mohammed Shami 2-14(2)

The 32-year-old has been the best bowler in the side going unnoticed. Though Arshdeep is getting all the limelight Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah without anyone noticing the absence of the premium bowler. The right-arm seamer has been brilliant both with the new ball and at the death in the tournament.

Ravichandran Ashwin 3-22(4)

The off-spinner had a brilliant outing by picking three wickets for 22 runs. After having a couple of ordinary outings against South Africa and Bangladesh the veteran has given a masterclass, bamboozling the Zimbabwean middle order.

Axar Patel 1-40(3.2)

The left-arm spinners’ poor run of form continued. After having a good game against the Netherlands the all-rounder hasn’t contributed with either bat or ball in the tournament so far. He was taken apart by the Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl pairing. His only wicket was that of number 11 Chatara.