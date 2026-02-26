‘We could have been little smarter’: Suryakumar Yadav reflects on India’s bowling performance after beating Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted that his side could have put in a better bowling performance in the second innings of the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday. The 35-year-old credited the visitors for their batting effort in their pursuit of 257 runs, admitting that his bowlers could have been smarter in the chase.

Chasing 257 runs for victory, Zimbabwe finished on 184/6 after 20 overs with Brian Bennett making a splendid, unbeaten 97 off 59 balls, carrying on from his fine batting form in the tournament.

“To be very honest, we could have been a little more clinical with the ball. But at the end of the day, a win is a win, and we’ll take it as we move forward. We’ll definitely tighten a few screws when we go and play the West Indies cricket team. I don’t want to take any credit away from the Zimbabwean batters.”