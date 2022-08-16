IND vs ZIM: Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series

Updated: August 16, 2022 2:07:15 pm
Shahbaz Ahmed has replaced all-rounder Washington Sunder in India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting from August 18.
Sundar, who injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England, has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour.India will play the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.The same venue would also host the next two ODIs on Saturday and Monday.
The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Bengal left-arm spinner collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches, leaving a mark. The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first class games.
India will be led by a stand-in captain in KL Rahul, who was announced as captain replacing Shikhar Dhawan, after getting medical clearance.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, India coach Rahul Dravid has also been given a break of a few days and VVS Laxman will coach the Indian team on their tour of Zimbabwe. Rahul’s support staff members Vikram Rathour, the batting coach, and Paras Mhambrey, the bowling coach, too have been rested and Laxman will have the former leg spinner Sairaj Bahutule and Hrishikesh Kanitkar as his deputies. Dravid will join the team for the Asia Cup later this month.
India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.
Zimbabwe ODI Squad: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano
