India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND take on ZIM at the MCG

India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2: Table toppers India will look for an outright win against Zimbabwe on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. It’s a proverbial banana skin fixture for the Men in Blue as a loss against the African side will leave them with a lot of permutations and combinations. India will need the Netherlands to beat South Africa, or Bangladesh to defeat Pakistan, but by not too big a margin.
It’s a rather straightforward situation for India but Zimbabwe are no pushovers. But their recent form after defeating Pakistan leave a lot to be desired. After the historic Pakistan match, they have lost to Bangladesh as well as Netherlands. Do they have another upset in them? Only time will tell.
Follow live score and updates from IND vs ZIM below.
Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the India versus Zimbabwe. This match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.