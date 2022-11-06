scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND take on ZIM at the MCG

IND vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 42nd Match: India need to beat Zimbabwe to reach the semifinals.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 6, 2022 10:12:32 am
T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Zimbabwe Live Scorecard: India will take Zimbabwe in their last group match of the Super 12.

India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2: Table toppers India will look for an outright win against Zimbabwe on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. It’s a proverbial banana skin fixture for the Men in Blue as a loss against the African side will leave them with a lot of permutations and combinations. India will need the Netherlands to beat South Africa, or Bangladesh to defeat Pakistan, but by not too big a margin.

It’s a rather straightforward situation for India but Zimbabwe are no pushovers. But their recent form after defeating Pakistan leave a lot to be desired. After the historic Pakistan match, they have lost to Bangladesh as well as Netherlands. Do they have another upset in them? Only time will tell.

Follow live score and updates from IND vs ZIM below.

Live Blog

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs ZIM live action from Melbourne.

10:12 (IST)06 Nov 2022
IND vs ZIM Live: Welcome!

Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the India versus Zimbabwe. This match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

T20 World Cup: Before sealing semifinal berth, India face Zimbabwe in banana skin game

T20 WC India's last league game against Zimbabwe on Sunday provides them an opportunity to tick all the boxes ahead of a probable semifinal. (AP)

Despite being on the cusp of sealing a semifinal berth, the Indian team’s campaign in the T20 World Cup has been anything but straightforward. They have won three of their four matches so far, but could have easily lost two of them. On the other hand, they almost managed to defend a modest score against South Africa in Perth. It surely hasn’t been easy for Rohit Sharma & Co Down Under.

Their path so far has not been a dominant one, but full of close shaves. India’s last league game against Zimbabwe on Sunday provides them an opportunity to tick all the boxes ahead of a probable semifinal. A convincing win will add to the team’s confidence with the belief that all engines are working smoothly. (READ MORE)

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 10:07:45 am
