India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND take on ZIM at the MCG

T20 World Cup: Before sealing semifinal berth, India face Zimbabwe in banana skin game

India's last league game against Zimbabwe on Sunday provides them an opportunity to tick all the boxes ahead of a probable semifinal. (AP)

Despite being on the cusp of sealing a semifinal berth, the Indian team’s campaign in the T20 World Cup has been anything but straightforward. They have won three of their four matches so far, but could have easily lost two of them. On the other hand, they almost managed to defend a modest score against South Africa in Perth. It surely hasn’t been easy for Rohit Sharma & Co Down Under.